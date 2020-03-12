Up to 8 inches of snow expected for south-central Montana

Parts of south-central Montana may see snow accumulations of up to 8 inches starting Saturday night, according to the Billings National Weather Service.

Areas including Billings and Livingston are expected to get about 2 to 4 inches Saturday night. Roundup will see about 3 to 5 inches, and Harlowton will get about 6 to 8 inches.

Southeast Montana towns like Lame Deer and Ekalaka will see less than one inch, according to meteorologist Krista Carrothers.

Friday in Billings will be partly cloudy with a high of 42 degrees and a low of 27 degrees, while Saturday will see a high of 45 degrees and a low of 17 degrees. Periodic snow showers will begin throughout the day and increase overnight through Monday.

Drivers should watch out for icy road conditions Saturday night.

"The rain will switch over to snow Saturday night as the cold front goes through," Carrothers said.

Sunday's high will be 26 degrees with a low of 12 degrees. Temperatures will rise into next week, with Monday's high forecast to be in the 30s and Tuesday's high in the mid-40s.

Winter storm warnings in Judith Gap and the southern Wheatland County areas, and winter weather advisories for Musselshell, Golden Valley and Sweet Grass counties are in effect noon Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday.

