More snow is expected in Billings as the Thanksgiving week progresses, with light snow and temperatures in the low-30s until the holiday arrives.
“We aren’t expecting much in the way of snow until Thanksgiving evening,” said senior forecaster Dan Borsum, with the National Weather Service in Billings.
The city can expect up to a half-foot of snow on Friday and Saturday, Borsum said.
On Thanksgiving day forecasters expect a high near 30.
Friday and Saturday are both expected to see a 70% chance of snow in Billings, with respective highs of 24 and 23.
Miles City and Baker can also expect around 6 inches, Borsum said.
Anyone traveling east from Billings for the holiday can expect “real trouble spots” on Friday and Saturday throughout Eastern Montana on Interstate 90, U.S. 212 and Highway 94, Borsum said.
Interstate drivers traveling west can expect moderate snow on Thanksgiving on I-90 between Billings and the Bozeman pass.
Air travel has already been affected by a large snowstorm in the Midwest, with more than 450 Tuesday flights canceled out of Denver International Airport, the Denver Post reported.
A winter storm warning is in effect from midnight Tuesday through 11 p.m. Thursday for portions of northwestern and north-central Montana, including Great Falls and Helena.
East Glacier Park, Browning and Cut Bank can expect heavy snow on Wednesday and Thursday.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph and snow accumulation of up to 18 inches along the immediate eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front are possible, according to the Weather Service.
