The Thanksgiving holiday will see little snow accumulation, but a forecast of 8 to 12 inches of snow throughout Friday and Saturday could make traveling difficult, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.
Thanksgiving day will see about a half an inch of snow that will dissipate throughout the afternoon, according to meteorologist Krista Carrothers. Snow will begin falling Friday morning around 7 a.m., increasing throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s during the day, with a low around 19 degrees.
Both Friday and Saturday are both expected to see about a 100% chance of snow. A winter storm warning spans eastward from Stillwater County, which includes Billings, for the next few days. Both Sweet Grass and Wheatland counties will see a winter weather advisory.
Carrothers advised travelers to use caution when driving home in Billings and the surrounding areas after the holiday. Winds with gusts of up to 35 mph will decrease visibility for drivers starting Friday night, and roads will be icy as snow starts to compact.
You have free articles remaining.
"There was a really big change in the forecast over the last 24 hours," Carrothers said.
Snow will continue until mid-afternoon on Saturday as the cold front moves east out of the area, Carrothers said. The high will be 26 degrees with a low of 10 degrees.
Sunday will be a bit warmer and drier, with clear skies in the forecast. A high of 31 and a low of 20 degrees is expected. Snow is forecast to return to Billings by the end of next week, with the area seeing a high in the 40s throughout the week.