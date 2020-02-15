UPDATE: 14-year-old driver charged with attempted deliberate homicide after hitting officer with car

A 14-year-old Billings boy who struck a Billings police officer Saturday morning with the car he was driving has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide.

Officers located a vehicle in the area of Bernard Street and Monad Road around 1:10 a.m. Saturday morning that had driven away from officers multiple times earlier in the night. Officers began giving commands to the occupants of the car, which was stopped and facing law enforcement, when the vehicle accelerated and drove straight at the officers, according to a press release by the Billings Police Department.

The car struck a 35-year-old officer who was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries that required surgery, according to the release. The officer is not being identified at this time, but the release noted that he is a six-year veteran of the department.

The driver continued northbound and crashed the car nearby. The driver and the car's occupants, five Billings girls between the ages of 13 and 16, ran and were apprehended in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. The initial tweet sent out by the department Saturday morning with information about the incident indicated that the officer who was struck attempted to use stop sticks. The officer was instead giving commands while the car was stopped in the area of Bernard Street and Monad Road, according to the release.

