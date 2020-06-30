Update: 1-year-old found safe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Update: AMBER Alert has been canceled. Malachai has been located and is safe.

An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday morning for an infant boy abducted from the Montana town of Poplar.

The 1-year-old boy was identified by the Montana Department of Justice as Malachi Talley.

Authorities are asking for help locating a small silver or white SUV that may have North Dakota plates and could be headed to Williston, North Dakota. There may be three white males and a Black man in the SUV, all of them possibly intoxicated.

Malachi was "forcefully taken" from his home in Poplar by 22-year-old Dejarreh Talley, according to DOJ information about the AMBER Alert emailed out at about 8:30 a.m. Talley kicked in the door of the home before taking Malachi.

Talley is a Black man and is armed with a baseball bat, according to a description from the DOJ.

After Talley took Malachi, he and three unidentified white males got into the small silver or white SUV.

Their direction of travel is unknown but they may be headed to Williston, according to the DOJ.