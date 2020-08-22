UPDATE: 30 inmates positive for COVID-19 in Yellowstone County jail

More than 30 inmates at Yellowstone County Detention Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press release from Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder Friday evening, he confirmed that approximately 30 out of 70 men tested in one housing unit had tested positive for the virus.
"Inmates who tested positive are being moved to an isolation area within the facility. It is unknown how many of the inmates who tested positive are active cases or may have tested positive from a previous exposure."
Earlier Friday, Linder said that a total of six women in the "quarantine unit" were tested for COVID-19, after one woman began showing symptoms on Aug. 15.
She was moved from a general unit to the quarantine unit. She was booked into the jail on July 20, he said.
Of the six women, four tested positive. Linder was unclear if the remaining two tests were negative or had not yet been returned.
Linder said he was unsure if any of the other five female inmates had been housed in other units before quarantining, but he said if they were housed in other units those inmates would be tested too.
"We're testing all the time," he said.
A male inmate was put in quarantine with two other men after exhibiting symptoms on Aug. 17. He recently tested positive.
Inmates are put in an intake unit when booked into jail and are held for 3 to 4 days before entering the general population if they exhibit no symptoms, Linder said.
Jail administrators in Yellowstone County have designated one men’s unit and one women’s unit to hold inmates known to have, or suspected of having, COVID-19.
Linder did not have the ages for the four women, or men who had tested positive. Nobody has yet been hospitalized due to the virus, and all were being treated at the jail. The Yellowstone County Detention Facility has medical care available to inmates 24/7 through its contract provider, Correctional Health Partners.
"The inmates who have tested positive and being moved are not symptomatic at this time. All other inmates in that unit, as well as those in the other units, will continue to be monitored for symptoms," Linder wrote in the press release published Friday evening.
He also wrote that further testing would be conducted at the facility.
No staff members have been tested in relation to the five people. Close to 500 inmates are housed at the jail, which was built for 434 inmates.
The jail confirmed its first positive case among inmates May 26. The woman was housed in a unit with 33 other women. Seven inmates and one staff member had tested positive for the virus at the end of May.
"We’ll probably have someone with virus in there regularly," Linder said. " ... It's a moving target."
Billings Gazette reporter Paul Hamby contributed to this article.
