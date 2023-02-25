Billings police found a Billings woman reported missing early Saturday morning.
A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory was issued for 30-year-old Keyata Thurman, and the Billings Police Department reached out to the public for assistance in finding her.
Thurman called police at around 2:30 on Saturday and said a man locked her in a car, according to a statement from the Billings Police Department. The call came from the 4900 block of Southgate Drive, near the Interstate 90 interchange at South Billings Boulevard. BPD dispatch traced the call, BPD Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement released Saturday afternoon, and officers arrived in the area within two minutes of receiving the call. They only found Thurman's cell phone in a ditch.
Officers found Thurman safe at a local motel around 1:45 p.m., according to an updated statement from Lennick.
As of Saturday, at least 14 people who have been reported missing in Billings have yet to be found, according to the Montana Missing Persons Database, 12 of whom are under the age of 18