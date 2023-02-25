Thurman called police at around 2:30 on Saturday and said a man locked her in a car, according to a statement from the Billings Police Department. The call came from the 4900 block of Southgate Drive, near the Interstate 90 interchange at South Billings Boulevard. BPD dispatch traced the call, BPD Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement released Saturday afternoon, and officers arrived in the area within two minutes of receiving the call. They only found Thurman's cell phone in a ditch.