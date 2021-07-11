UPDATE: Evactuations in place as fire near Roundup expands

A fire in Musselshell County quickly expanded into dangerously dry vegetation over the weekend, prompting officials to evacuate an area east of Roundup Sunday.

The Peterson fire, a 1,600 acre lightning-ignited burn scorched 600 acres Saturday after 4 p.m. The fire continued to expand to the north and southwest on Sunday. There was no estimate of its size as of Sunday evening.

"We are moving resources from some of the other area fires to get as many people on the fire as we can," said incident command spokesperson Sarah Rouse.

The evacuation order covers those who are East of Queen's Point Road, South of Harvey Road, West of Melstone-Custer Road, and North of Alkali Creek Road.

There is also a pre-evacuation notice from north of Harvey Road to Highway 12.

The Red Cross is setting up a temporary shelter at the Roundup Community Center. An information hotline has been set up at 1-800-272-3338, and residents are ecouraged to call for more evacuation locations and to check in.

A press release from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team said the fire is located in difficult and remote terrain, slowing initial containment efforts.