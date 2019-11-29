As of 7 p.m. Friday, a 60-mile stretch of Interstate 90 has closed from Hardin south through Crow Agency to the Wyoming state line, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
Big Horn County officials are directing traffic off the interstate at Hardin. Black ice, high winds and freezing rain have caused severe driving conditions.
Black ice conditions are found on the interstate from Billings to Hardin. Southeastern Montana is under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Saturday evening, according to the Billings National Weather Service.
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the westbound lanes of I-90 were closed between the Montana state line and Ranchester, Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.