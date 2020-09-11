UPDATE: Missing Billings girl found safe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Update: a missing 11-year-old girl has been found safe, according to the Billings Police Department.

A tweet from BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley issued just after 7:30 a.m. Friday morning said that Evelynn Prince had been found safe.

The Billings Police Department had previously asked for the public's help in finding the missing girl.

Evelynn Prince, 11, was last seen wearing a light colored shirt and denim shorts, according to a tweet from BPD Sgt. Tony Jensen early Friday morning.

Evenlynn is described as 4-feet and 8-inches and weighs 70 pounds.

Anyone with information on Evelynn's whereabouts should contact the police department at 406-657-8460.

