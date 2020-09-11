 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Missing Billings girl found safe

UPDATE: Missing Billings girl found safe

{{featured_button_text}}
Evelynn Prince

Prince

 Billings Police Department

Update: a missing 11-year-old girl has been found safe, according to the Billings Police Department. 

A tweet from BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley issued just after 7:30 a.m. Friday morning said that Evelynn Prince had been found safe.

The Billings Police Department had previously asked for the public's help in finding the missing girl.

Evelynn Prince, 11, was last seen wearing a light colored shirt and denim shorts, according to a tweet from BPD Sgt. Tony Jensen early Friday morning.

Evenlynn is described as 4-feet and 8-inches and weighs 70 pounds.

Anyone with information on Evelynn's whereabouts should contact the police department at 406-657-8460.

2
3
1
9
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News