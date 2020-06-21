Update: Missing woman last seen in Northeast Montana found safe

×
State authorities said that a woman who went missing from Sheridan County has been found safe.
Toni Lee Lepre, 49, was the subject of a missing endangered person advisory sent out by the Montana Department of Justice on Sunday.
According to the advisory, Lepre has multiple medical issues and there was "concern for her safety." She was reported as last seen at a bar in Antelope, Montana, on June 19.
Matt Hoffman
Education Reporter
Education reporter for the Billings Gazette.
