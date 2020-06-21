Update: Missing woman last seen in Northeast Montana found safe

Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

State authorities said that a woman who went missing from Sheridan County has been found safe.

Toni Lee Lepre, 49, was the subject of a missing endangered person advisory sent out by the Montana Department of Justice on Sunday.

According to the advisory, Lepre has multiple medical issues and there was "concern for her safety." She was reported as last seen at a bar in Antelope, Montana, on June 19.