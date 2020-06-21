You are the owner of this article.
Update: Missing woman last seen in Northeast Montana found safe
alert

Toni Lee Lepre

Toni Lee Lepre

State authorities said that a woman who went missing from Sheridan County has been found safe. 

Toni Lee Lepre, 49, was the subject of a missing endangered person advisory sent out by the Montana Department of Justice on Sunday. 

According to the advisory, Lepre has multiple medical issues and there was "concern for her safety." She was reported as last seen at a bar in Antelope, Montana, on June 19. 

