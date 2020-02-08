UPDATE: Search continues for escaped inmates; Big Horn County Sheriff's Office lifts lockdown

Residents are warned not to approach the inmates and report any suspicious activity immediately by calling the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at 406-665-9780.

All other inmates were temporarily evacuated into school buses and are now back in their cells. Linder said that the inmates also caused some property damage.

Linder said that the escaped inmates were last seen wearing grey and white striped uniforms.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, the Billings Police Department, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs responded to the incident.

Linder said that a few businesses were told to close for the night after the inmates escaped. A few local casinos and gas stations that were still open at the time of the incident were also advised to shut down.

Deanna DeVore owns a coffee shop called Mojoes in Hardin and said she didn't know about the jailbreak until after she opened Saturday morning. She continued with business as usual and even saw her regular customers.

"My coffee drivers are die-hards," DeVore said as she served coffee to drive-thru customers Saturday morning.