An unknown electrical issue left more than 3,000 customers without power in Billings' West End around 5 p.m., according to Northwestern Energy.
The outage map on Northwestern Energy's website showed outages along King Avenue West and 24th Street West.
Crews were en route to address the issue, said JoDee Black, media contact for Northwestern Energy, around 5 p.m.
The outage appeared to affect traffic lights in the area of 24th Street West, as well as Rimrock Mall and several big box stores on King Avenue West.
According to a post made around 8:30 p.m. on the Northwestern Energy Facebook page, power was restored to the area.
Rimrock Mall saw its power restored around 6:30 p.m.
Daron Olson, Rimrock Mall marketing director, said about 80% of the mall’s tenants were without power during the outage.
“That’s what we’ve experienced before,” he said. “Some tenants lose power, and some remain powered.”
Other buildings owned by Rimrock Mall, including the retail spaces at 316 S. 24th St. W., also experienced power outages. Olson said he was unsure if the AMC Classic Billings 10 theater and Krispy Kreme were without power.
Olson said the last power outage was in April, when an unlucky squirrel left 7,600 customers without power.