UPDATE: Three inmates escape from Big Horn County jail; Sheriff releases more details

Big Horn County officials are telling residents to lock their doors and stay inside after three inmates escaped the Big Horn County Detention Center on Friday night and are still unaccounted for.

Residents are being told to make sure all keys are out of cars and doors are locked. The three escaped prisoners are not armed, the sheriff's office said, but are considered dangerous.

Big Horn County officials requested assistance Friday night after inmates in the county jail attempted to escape. As of 7 a.m. Saturday morning, three inmates are still unaccounted for, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

No injuries have been reported.

The three fugitives are Andrew Leroy Parham, a white male, 25, who is 6-foot, 4 inches and weighs 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes; Anthony James Castro, a Native American male, 34, who is 5-foot, eight inches and weighs 189 pounds with black hair and brown eyes; and Stephen Paddy Ryan Caplett, a Native American male, 34, who is six feet tall, weighs 198 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Residents are warned not to approach the inmates and report any suspicious activity immediately by calling the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at 406-665-9780.