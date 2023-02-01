Updated: Flights resume after being grounded around Billings

Commercial flights and general aviation traffic has resumed at the Billings Logan International Airport.

Air traffic was grounded at the airport after federal aviation officials put a "ground stop" in effect Wednesday afternoon, restricting local airspace.

The ground stop covered a 50-mile radius that included the Billings airport and was announced through the Automatic Terminal Information Service, a broadcast system used to communicate vital information to pilots, airports and air traffic controllers.

For at least an hour late Wednesday afternoon no flights, including commercial air traffic, were incoming or departing from the Billings airport, officials said.

This story will be updated.