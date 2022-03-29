Uproar over Billings special-needs student's graduation prompts board meeting

Billings School District 2 trustees have called for a special board meeting Thursday to discuss the district’s policy on admitting students over age 19.

The meeting follows a public outcry over the district’s apparent reluctance to allow a West High student with Down’s syndrome to finish her senior year and graduate with her class. The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lincoln Center, 415 N. 30th Street. Although it’s unlikely trustees will make a decision during the meeting, the public will be able to comment.

Jana Pennington, the mother of the special-needs student, Emily, wants her daughter to be able to complete her education with her class. Emily has participated with the West High cheer squad and works at the family’s boutique, the Banyan Tree.

The district has cited a policy that states schools don't have to enroll students who have reached age 19 on or before Sept. 10 of the school year in question. Emily will turn 19 in July, about two months before the deadline. Her parents held her back a year in elementary school because she had numerous serious medical problems that needed to be addressed.

A Montana law was amended last summer to offer funding allowing school districts to extend high school education for special-needs students up to age 21. The new law, however, still allows for local school districts to stick to their own policies if they choose, according to SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham.

Last Thursday, Jana Pennington posted a Facebook message, which has since gone viral, about her struggle with district officials in allowing her daughter to stay and graduate with her classmates. By Tuesday evening, more than 350 people, some from out of state, had written the SD2 board an email supporting Emily.

"We've been working on this, trying to get the district to do something, since October. And nothing has happened," Pennington said Tuesday. "And, now this meeting comes, five days after we went public with Emily's story. Everyone has been so supportive and has been sharing her story."

