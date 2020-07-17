Urban Indian group offers smudging ceremony downtown

There's comfort in ceremony, and a power.
A group of health workers and other officials from the Billings Urban Indian Health & Wellness Center spent Friday morning walked a circuit in downtown Billings with smoldering sage, sweetgrass and cedar. Along the way, they distributed face masks and information about how people can access mental health and health care services.
They called it "Smudging the Streets."
In smudging, the smoldering herbs produce a smoke used in Native American cleansing ceremonies. Josiah Hugs held the smoldering herbs and led the group, with his son Billy Hugs, from the HUB Resource Center at North 27th Street and 6th Avenue North over to the Community Crisis Center and eventually across town to the St. Vincent de Paul offices on 1st Avenue South.
Hugs and the group approached individuals as they sat on sidewalks or in parking lots or on the benches behind the Yellowstone County Courthouse, offering them the smudging ceremony.
"People fully understand this," said Nell Eby, who chairs the Native American Coalition in Billings. "They appreciate it."
Eby was one of the eight people participating in the Smudging the Streets event; she and others provided information about the resources offered at the Health & Wellness Center after the smudging.
People see those sitting out on the streets or sleeping in the park and they see drunkenness and other ills, Eby said.
"We see wounded warriors," she said.
And the best way to help them is to find out how they're wounded and work to heal them, she said.
It's something that resonates with Phillene Whiteman, an addictions counselor with the Health & Wellness Center. For 15 years, Whiteman lived on the streets and struggled with addiction.
She was part of the Smudging the Streets event as a way to connect with those who need help, but also as a way to let them know they're not alone in their struggles. She's been in their place and she knows how to help, she said.
"This is my way of giving back," Whiteman said. "I'm helping myself."
___________________________________
PHOTOS: Urban Indian group offers cleansing ritual with 'Smudging the Streets'
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.