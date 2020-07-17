Urban Indian group offers smudging ceremony downtown

People see those sitting out on the streets or sleeping in the park and they see drunkenness and other ills, Eby said.

"We see wounded warriors," she said.

And the best way to help them is to find out how they're wounded and work to heal them, she said.

It's something that resonates with Phillene Whiteman, an addictions counselor with the Health & Wellness Center. For 15 years, Whiteman lived on the streets and struggled with addiction.

She was part of the Smudging the Streets event as a way to connect with those who need help, but also as a way to let them know they're not alone in their struggles. She's been in their place and she knows how to help, she said.

"This is my way of giving back," Whiteman said. "I'm helping myself."

PHOTOS: Urban Indian group offers cleansing ritual with 'Smudging the Streets'

