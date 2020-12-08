US Marshals involved in shooting in Billings Heights

Law enforcement responded to a shooting involving the U.S. Marshals in the 600 block of Clause Circle in the Billings Heights at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The shooting involved the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, who were serving a warrant, according to a social media post made by the Billings Police Department.

A 36-year-old man was taken by ambulance to a hospital for a gunshot wound.

Two people were seen being taken into custody at the scene. The BPD is investigating the incident.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area and neighbors were initially told to stay inside.

The Billings Police crime scene investigation van arrived on scene shortly after 4 p.m.

Billings Police Department, Billings Fire Department, the U.S. Marshals and American Medical Response were also at the scene.

This story will be updated

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 7 Sad 9 Angry 6