US Marshals involved in shooting in Billings Heights
US Marshals involved in shooting in Billings Heights

Law enforcement responded to a shooting involving the U.S. Marshals in the 600 block of Clause Circle in the Billings Heights at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The shooting involved the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, who were serving a warrant, according to a social media post made by the Billings Police Department. 

A 36-year-old man was taken by ambulance to a hospital for a gunshot wound. 

Two people were seen being taken into custody at the scene. The BPD is investigating the incident.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area and neighbors were initially told to stay inside.

Officer involved shooting

Law enforcement officers at the scene of an officer involved shooting on the 600 block of Clause Circle in Billings on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

The Billings Police crime scene investigation van arrived on scene shortly after 4 p.m.

Billings Police Department, Billings Fire Department, the U.S. Marshals and American Medical Response were also at the scene.

Officer involved shooting

Law enforcement officers at the scene of an officer involved shooting on the 600 block of Clause Circle in Billings on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

This story will be updated

