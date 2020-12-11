US Surgeon General visits Billings encouraging vigilance in COVID-19 battle

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, center, talks with staff in the cardiovascular unit at Billings Clinic on Friday, December 11, 2020. The cardiovascular unit has converted some of their rooms to treat COVID-19 patients.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, left, talks with Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health CEO John Felton before a meeting with local health care officials during a visit to Billings Clinic on Friday, December 11, 2020.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams talks with local health care representatives and Montana National Guard Maj. Gen. Matthew Quinn, center left, during a visit to Billings Clinic on Friday, December 11, 2020.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams talks with local health care representatives during a visit to Billings Clinic on Friday, December 11, 2020.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams continued his multi-day visit to Montana with a stop at Billings Clinic, the anchor hospital of the state’s largest health care system.
Adams met with hospital officials and Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton, according to a spokesperson for RiverStone Health, the county’s public health provider.
The surgeon general had previously visited with Gov. Steve Bullock in Helena, and had intended to continue to Poplar on Fort Peck Indian Reservation today, where Native Americans have been hit especially hard by COVID-19. But, poor weather kept Adams from his flight.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, right, talks with trauma surgeons Dr. Gordon Riha, center left, and Dr. Michael Englehart in the cardiovascular unit at Billings Clinic on Friday, December 11, 2020.
The federal agency that provides health care to Native Americans said Friday it will receive more than enough vaccines to protect all the people working in hospitals and clinics, including doctors, nurses and support staff.
