US Surgeon General visits Billings encouraging vigilance in COVID-19 battle

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams continued his multi-day visit to Montana with a stop at Billings Clinic, the anchor hospital of the state’s largest health care system.

Adams met with hospital officials and Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton, according to a spokesperson for RiverStone Health, the county’s public health provider.

The surgeon general had previously visited with Gov. Steve Bullock in Helena, and had intended to continue to Poplar on Fort Peck Indian Reservation today, where Native Americans have been hit especially hard by COVID-19. But, poor weather kept Adams from his flight.