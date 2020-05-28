USDA invests $7.3 million in Hardin wastewater infrastructure improvements

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Montana State Director Charles Robison recently announced that USDA is investing $7.3 million to update the City of Hardin’s wastewater treatment plant. USDA is funding the project through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.

The City of Hardin received a $5,201,000 grant and $2,121,000 loan from Rural Development to conduct a three-phased update of the wastewater treatment plant. Improvements planned for the aging system include installation of a new sewer main and manholes. The mechanical plant will be upgraded by replacing the headworks structure and correcting system functions. Other upgrades will include a new plant water well, septage receiving station, installation of a backup power generator, a new disinfection system, and an administration building.

Rural Development partnered with several agencies on this project including the Montana State Revolving Loan Fund, Treasure Statement Endowment Program, and the Renewable Resource Grant and Loan Program. Partnerships stretch state and federal dollars for projects that improve the quality of life and economic development in rural Montana communities, according to a press release from the USDA.