VA care facility in Miles City closed over patient safety concerns

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Montana has temporarily closed the Veterans long-term care center in Miles City following concerns over patient safety, the agency said Thursday.

In December, the VA’s regional office received a self-report from the facility over concerns for patient safety. The VA did not disclose the nature of the concerns or whether any veterans were harmed as a result of the concerns other than to say they were valid. The VA reportedly investigated the situation at the CLC in Miles City through an administrative review process, deemed the concerns justified and decided to move the veterans at the facility to other long-term care centers, according to Montana VA spokesperson Matt Rosine.

“In Dec. 2021, Montana VA identified concerns with patient safety. VA pursued multiple processes to include inspections, investigations, and inquiries to fully evaluate the CLC,” read a press release Thursday afternoon issued in response to questions from the Billings Gazette.

Currently, the VA is working with the veterans living at the center and their families to relocate them to other care homes. Those facilities could include local nursing homes or other federally-managed homes like the care center at the VA Hospital at Fort Harrison near Helena according to people familiar with the situation.

After the veterans have been moved from the home, the temporary closure will allow the VA to recruit, train and increase staffing requirements to the level of care the VA deems necessary to reopen the living center.

“The safety and wellbeing of our veterans is our highest priority. Due to staffing challenges, we are unable to ensure that a critical level of high-quality care can be provided to residents,” said Montana’s VA Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman via the press release. “We are proactively transitioning Veterans to other locations based on their and their families' preference.”

Currently the home, which treats long-term patients in need of skilled-nursing and complex care, is home to 14 veterans. The facility employs 40 people but has staffing shortages in five areas, according to the VA. Those include physical therapy, social work, nursing leadership, nurse educator, and recreation therapy.

Sen. Steve Daines’ office said they were aware of the closure in Miles City and the Senator is looking into the situation. He added in a statement that he “is committed to doing everything he can to support and care for Montana’s veterans."

Sen. Jon Tester’s office said they were also aware of the closure Thursday and the Senator had been in contact with Department of Veterans Affairs officials to look into the situation.

The Montana VA Health Care System serves more than 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana with a staff of 1,400 at 18 care sites across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are veterans, according to the Montana VA press release.

