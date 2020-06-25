VA plans COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic veterans in Billings and Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana VA Health Care Systems is partnering with Governor Bullock and the Department of Public Health and Human Services to participate in the Montana State COVID Surveillance Project. MTVAHCS has been selected to receive test kits to use to test asymptomatic veterans for COVID-19.

According to a press release from the VA, multiple testing options for asymptomatic Montana veterans are available. The first of the drive-through events will take place in Billings and Helena from 10 a.m.-noon on Friday, June 26. Veterans are asked to not arrive before 9:45 a.m. in order to assist with traffic flow.

In Billings, testing will take place at the Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic, 1766 Majestic Lane.

In Helena, testing will take place at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center, 3687 Veterans Drive.

Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis and will continue during the allotted times as long as supplies last. Veterans will stay in their vehicle to be tested. All visitors to a VA facility are required to wear a face covering.