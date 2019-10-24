After sitting vacant for nearly two years, the 6.7-acre Empire Steel property at Sixth Avenue North and North 18th Street has sold.
The land, which housed a steel and tank fabrication business for 55 years, will likely continue to be put to industrial use. The site is county land even though it sits in the middle of the city.
"We're in the process of cleaning the place up," said Matt Robertson, the broker with NAI Business Properties who represented the buyer and handled the sale.
He declined to say who the buyer was but said the property would continue to be used as an industrial site. The highest demand right now for land like Empire's is industrial, he said — "until we can find a really good idea for redevelopment," Robertson said.
The hope, he said, is that eventually the land can be turned into something that can help transform the east side of downtown Billings.
Tim Goodridge, president of the East Billings Urban Renewal District, has similar hopes the property. Given the size of the property and its location, its redevelopment could be a catalyst for development all through the area.
"Eventually it'd be great to see something happen," he said.
Empire Steel shut down in November 2017, and all its assets were auctioned off a month later. Brothers Tom and Bill Breen, who owned the business, had long considered selling it.
But no one ever made an offer that was serious enough, so they decided to shut down Empire Steel, auction off its equipment and hold onto the land until they could sell it.