Vaccine plan calls for early doses to health care responders, high risk populations

When a vaccine will be ready, and how much will be available, is still a mystery, state officials said during a press conference Tuesday.
The state Department of Public Health and Human Services has submitted its vaccine distribution plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Right now there's no daylight on how many vaccines or when," Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said.
The governor also noted that distribution will come with challenges like storage of the vaccine at temperatures cold enough, possibly up to minus-112 degrees Fahrenheit, for it to remain viable before inoculation.
Jim Murphy, the head of the DPHHS infectious disease bureau specified the current plan in Phase 1 prioritizes vaccinating healthcare responders, the elderly, American Indian tribes and those with underlying medical conditions.
"The vaccine supply that comes out is initially (going to be) limited, that's going to be a challenge to make sure we allocate fairly across the state," Murphy said.
Support Local Journalism
A DPHHS press release issued Monday described three phases to the vaccine distribution, with Phase 1 covering the first two months after a vaccine arrives in Montana.
Phase 1 would focus on distribution to people at the highest risk of life-threatening infection and those in Montana's "critical infrastructure workforce."
Phase 2 "will continue targeting the critical workforce, second dose vaccines will be provided as needed, and vaccine distribution will be expanded to other prioritized groups," the DPHHS announcement says.
Phase 3 "will help ensure every Montanan who wants a vaccination is able to obtain one."
DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan noted that the plan is based on what is known now, and that it remains a "work in progress", with feedback continuing to be solicited. Hogan expects feedback on the plan from the CDC next week.
Globally there are 11 vaccines in Phase 3 large scale efficacy trials, six that have been approved for limited use and none that have been approved for widespread use, according to the New York Times coronavirus vaccine progress tracking website.
No COVID-19 vaccination has been approved for use within the United States, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.