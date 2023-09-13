RiverStone Health will offer a series of community clinics for flu and COVID-19 vaccinations starting the first week of October at senior meal sites in Yellowstone County.

The federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week approved Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines made to protect against strains of the virus that are circulating now in the United States. The vaccines are recommended for people age six months and older. Most people will need only one dose of the new vaccine.

The flu vaccine is formulated to protect against strains of influenza predicted to be circulating this fall and winter. The CDC recommends an annual flu shot for everyone age six months and older.

These senior meal site clinics will bill Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance. No one will be denied a vaccine due to inability to pay.

All clinics will be from 11 a.m. till noon. No appointment is needed, just walk in. Here’s the schedule:

• Tuesday, Oct. 3, King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave.

• Wednesday, Oct. 4, Shepherd senior meal site, 5541 Haynes Rd.

• Thursday, Oct. 5, Heights senior meal site, 935 Lake Elmo Dr.

• Friday, Oct. 6, Worden senior meal site, 2445 Main Street.

• Tuesday, Oct. 10, Adult Resource Alliance senior meal site, 1505 Avenue D.

• Wednesday, Oct. 11, Laurel senior meal site, 720 South Fourth Street.

• Thursday, Oct. 12, Custer senior meal site, 322 Sixth Street.

• Friday, Oct. 13, South Park Senior Citizens Center, 901 S. 30th Street.

Flu shots are available now by appointment at RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, 123 S. 27th St. Call 406.247.3382. COVID-19 vaccine is being shipped throughout the country. RiverStone Health COVID-19 vaccination appointments are expected to be available by the end of next week.