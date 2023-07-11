RiverStone Health will offer back-to-school immunizations at Orchard School, 120 Jackson St., from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27. Appointments are required and may be made by calling 406-247-3232.

Not sure if your child is up to date? Please call the number above. RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic staff can help determine if your child has had all the recommended shots to protect against preventable diseases.

RiverStone Health can bill Medicaid and most private insurance. No child will be denied recommended immunizations due to inability to pay.

Immunizations also may be scheduled weekdays at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., by calling 406-247-3382 for an appointment. The several weeks before school starts are very busy for vaccine providers, so make your appointment now before schedules fill up.