Valley Credit Union awards high school entrepreneur $5,000

Danielle Brower, an entrepreneur from Skyview High School, won $5,000 during an event called The Hive. Kylie Swanton, also a Skyview student, took the second-place $2,500 prize for her business (Kylie’s Calligraphy), and Caden Dekievet, Career Center, took home the $1,000 third prize with his clothing line business.

Six high school entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas in a competition called The Hive that took place at the Babcock Theatre last Wednesday. This is an amazing opportunity for students to present their companies and encourage small business in Billings.

“I created this business using my art tactics and a solution to a problem of losing your lip balm holder all the time,” Brower said. “So, I created lip balm holders and eco-friendly sustainable stickers.” Her business, Nellie Nicole Designs, has been running for two years.

“Don’t shy away from the challenge, don’t shy away from your problems,” Dekievet said. “I want people to improve and change and be passionate about something. I also want them to be comfortable and confident because confidence is the main thing and they both go hand in hand. And that’s the need that Don’t Shy Away fulfills.” Dekievet has a clothing line called “Don’t Shy Away” that encourages people to be confident.

Brandon Scala, SVP of business development, was asked why Valley Credit Union started this event. “We’d like you to open your business locally, hire local kids, hire local people so that it stays here and our economy will continue to grow,” said Scala. “This is an experience these kids will carry with them for a long time.”

Valley Credit Union awarded $5,000 for first prize, The Northern Hotel gave $1,500 for second and $1,000 for third prize. The winner, Brower, will also receive mentoring from the Billings Chamber and Rock 31 as well as advertising help from AD Creative.

The students that competed are all taking an entrepreneurial class at Senior, Skyview or the Career Center. During the semester, they’ve started a business, come up with a business plan, marketed their business, sold their products at pop-up events, and so much more!

