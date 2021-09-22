Valley Credit Union donates $25,000 to Wise Wonders

Valley Credit Union (Valley) recently donated $25,000 to Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum (Wise Wonders) to assist with the museum’s latest expansion. These funds will be used to support the local organization in its efforts to build an updated grocery store exhibit for young learners.

“We are proud to sponsor this community-centered organization in its pursuit to foster creativity and engage curious minds through hands-on learning,” said Casey Klein, CEO of Valley Credit Union and Wise Wonders board member. “The value that this environment brings our youth is unmatched. We are eager to see the new attractions come to fruition in this renovated space and know that the museum will continue to be a staple for young minds for many years to come.”

In 2019, Wise Wonders moved to a new location that offered more room for playful learning and continued growth. However, shortly after their reopening, COVID-19 hit, and the museum was forced to close for over a year. It wasn’t until earlier this year, on April 28, 2021, that the museum was able to officially reopen and welcome families back into their facility. Since then, Wise Wonders has worked diligently to get operations back to where they were and proceed with their plans for new attractions and enhanced programming.