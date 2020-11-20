Valley Credit Union plans toy drive benefiting Toys For Tots

Valley Credit Union will host its fourth annual holiday toy drive in the parking lot of its 3025 King Ave. W. location from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.

Individuals may donate new, unwrapped toys to benefit the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program. Each year the program distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy gifts. The credit union’s goal is to collect more than $1,000 worth of toys during this year’s event.