Valley Credit Union supports families in need with annual holiday toy drive

Valley Credit Union is participating in its fifth annual holiday toy drive encouraging Billings residents to bring toy donations for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s annual Toys for Tots program. The program distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford gifts. The credit union’s goal is to collect 450 toys during this year’s event.

To show its gratitude for the community’s generosity, Valley Credit Union will be bringing back their parking lot BBQ, with hot food and drinks for people who drop off their donations.

Donations may be dropped off at 3025 King Ave W. on Saturday Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"We are thrilled to continue to support the wonderful work being done through the Toys for Tots program for the fifth year in a row,” said Joe Olivo, Vice President of Member Experience at Valley Credit Union, in a press release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0