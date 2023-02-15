Valley Credit Union has donated $15,000 in support of local high schools for their annual sober graduation parties.

The all-night sober party is a drug and alcohol-free event that provides a safe and fun environment for high school students to celebrate the end of the school year. The funds donated by Valley will be used to ensure every student, from all three schools, leaves the party with a gift.

"We believe it is important to invest in the youth of our community and provide them with positive, healthy experiences," said Brandon Scala, SVP of business development of Valley. "This all-night sober party is a great opportunity for students to have a memorable, enjoyable time without having to worry about the dangers of drugs and alcohol."

The all-night sober parties are scheduled to take place the night of graduation on Sunday, May 28 at their respective schools.