Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 16 seniors throughout the 2022-2023 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Carson Blaschak

Billings West High School

What are your plans after high school?

I plan to attend Montana State University Billings City College and earn my Associate's degree in construction management. While doing this, I plan to work in the construction industry as an apprentice and earn the experience I need to help me succeed.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

My favorite class in school is my construction class. What I get to learn is the basis of most trades, such as a diesel mechanic, heavy equipment operator, welding and many more. I look forward to coming to this class because I enjoy getting to work with the heavy equipment and many different hands-on items. I am able to learn how to operate them and I will be able to do basic mechanics with them. Through this class I am also able to go on trips to many different types of construction job sites and see the variety of all the different trades. I will also be able to earn jobs and apprenticeships through this course and be given many opportunities.

Who inspires you and why

One person who inspires me is one of my wrestling coaches. Not only has he helped me through four years of the sport, he has also helped me in life and taught me many skills in those few years. One of the biggest skills he has taught me is to always be respectful and keep my head high. If I fail during a match or even something related to work, I learned to keep my head high and learn from those mistakes. He has also taught me discipline and to be patient. He inspired me because he would always defend anyone he cared about. He would always be respectful to others and make sure they felt welcomed. I want to show him I can be able to do many things on my own due to the help he gave me. I want to be able to give as much back to him in life because he has given me many things in those few years. He has made me not only a better wrestler, but a better person. He has given me his knowledge to help me succeed. These are just a few of the many reasons why he inspires me.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

One of my favorite things I love to do outside of school is to go skiing. I usually go with friends, which makes it ten times better. I love spending my entire day on the mountain and being outside with friends and family. I also love to go camping and fly fishing with my dad. We always go for the entire day, and he always teaches me something new about it. I enjoy going on hikes during the summer with my dog and being outside every minute I can get. I also enjoy being able to relax and hang out with friends and listen to music.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

What would make me feel successful in my career would be having a job that lets me give back to my community in some way. I would work for a company and learn everything I could from them and take that knowledge to be able to start something to help others in need. I would like to be able to give back to the people that helped me achieve my goals and anyone else. I would like to work for a company that allows interns or students so that I would be able to teach and help them succeed in whatever they choose. Being able to teach and help others in need would make me feel successful in my career in the end.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

If I win this grant, it will be able to help me in many ways. The first way is school. If I won, this money would help me pay for college, making it a little less stressful and allowing me to focus more during school than worrying about money. I am enrolled in dual credit classes to help me start pushing towards my goal for earning my degree and with this grant, it will help me push harder for my goal.

Where do you imagine yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years, I imagine myself working with a company I truly love or have a construction business of my own. My main goal in ten years is to be able to own my own company and have invested in real estate. I also would love to have a family and be able to teach my kids how important it is to work hard and always learn as much as you can. Through my company I would be able to teach the next generation all I know and be able to have programs that would be able to come to me so I can show others what it's like owning and running a business. I would like to have given back to my community in many ways, by helping others in need and by donating a certain amount of money every month to hospitals and other shelters.

Do you have a personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

One inspirational saying that I always think of is "you only get better when no one is watching". Anytime during the day, I always try to do something productive like homework or something around the house. When I am doing homework, I think of this quote because when I am doing it, I'm not in the class when you are supposed to be doing it. I want to stay ahead and do great in schooling. Same for when I'm at work. Even when my bosses are not there, I'm not just sitting around. I will find something to do to help around the workplace and make their jobs and mine easier. By doing this I know that I will excel other people's thoughts of me and help build confidence.

Any other information about yourself that you would like to share?

I have three siblings. One older brother, one older sister and a younger brother. I have run Cross Country for four years in high school and have also wrestled for four years too. Through all my high school education, I have maintained a 3.6 GPA every year. I have had a few jobs in the past few years, one being Dairy Queen. I worked there for a little over a year and enjoyed it and learned a lot of skills. My favorite job I have had has been with an HVAC company I got to work for over the summer. I got to learn many new skills and got to make many new friends at that job as well. This job made me realize that I wanted to do something in the construction business and work with my hands every day.