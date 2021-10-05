Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Colin Kapsner

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Colin Kapsner

Senior High

What are your plans after high school?

Attend City College to study computer programming.

What is your favorite class in school & why?

My web page class at the career center.

Who inspires you and why?

My English Teacher Mrs. Morales inspires me because of her optimistic outlook on life.