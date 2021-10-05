Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Colin Kapsner

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.
To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.
Colin Kapsner
Senior High
What are your plans after high school?
Attend City College to study computer programming.
What is your favorite class in school & why?
My web page class at the career center.
Who inspires you and why?
My English Teacher Mrs. Morales inspires me because of her optimistic outlook on life.
What are some things you enjoy outside of school?
My Intro to Programming class at MSUB.
What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?
Having a job I can enjoy from home.
If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?
I will spend it on my tuition to decrease the chance of taking on any debt.
If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?
A ship, a crew, and a GPS.
Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?
Work so hard you never have to introduce yourself again.