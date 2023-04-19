Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 16 seniors throughout the 2022-2023 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.
To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.
Faith Wright
Cody High School
What are your plans after high school?
Go to northwest college and become a vet assistant.
What is your favorite class in school and why?
I have two favorite classes science and English. Science because I have always been interested in it and English because I like writing.
Who inspires you and why?
My mom because she is always kind.
What are some things you enjoy outside of school?
I like to write but I also like to make friendship bracelets and sew.
What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?
Helping people and animals alike.
If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?
Pay for college so I can learn what to do in order to help people.
Where do you imagine yourself in 10 years?
Doing what I love.
Do you have a personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?
Whatever is going on there is always a tomorrow.
Any other information about yourself that you would like to share?
Be kind to others.