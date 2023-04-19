Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 16 seniors throughout the 2022-2023 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Faith Wright

Cody High School

What are your plans after high school?

Go to northwest college and become a vet assistant.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

I have two favorite classes science and English. Science because I have always been interested in it and English because I like writing.

Who inspires you and why?

My mom because she is always kind.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

I like to write but I also like to make friendship bracelets and sew.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Helping people and animals alike.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

Pay for college so I can learn what to do in order to help people.

Where do you imagine yourself in 10 years?

Doing what I love.

Do you have a personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

Whatever is going on there is always a tomorrow.

Any other information about yourself that you would like to share?

Be kind to others.