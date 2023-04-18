Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 16 seniors throughout the 2022-2023 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Isaac Bernhard

Lockwood High School

What are your plans after high school?

Attending MSUB for Psychology then taking the route of being a social worker. Preferably CPS.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

English, the fact of being able to create a essay, speech, or piece of writing that I could say is mine. Being able to learn our language in depth enough to be able to converse more effectively whether it’s trying to state a fact or opinion, or even help somebody out of a stressful thought by being able to explain a way they could understand.

Who inspires you and why?

Bobby Anderson. He’s pushed me to a place that at a point in time, I thought was unattainable for me. Bobby showed me that there was a way to get through school, an escape from the world through the sport of basketball. To stay in the gym and block out excess noises and people that wouldn’t benefit me in the long run, even if at the time, I thought it was just taking time from friends and uses of my time. That man kept me on track for graduation, the instilling of dedication and keeping my head down to just finish.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

I like working out, playing basketball, and playing video games. If it were going somewhere, it would be walking by the river or town with my favorite people.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

To be able to show my family that someone could acquire a degree. To be able to make my father proud that one of the children continued through school and down a traditional path. I wouldn’t care about the pay or the fact that I could say I have a degree. I’d be able to move up higher positions to change the CPS system without people shunning me or doubting my abilities. If I could change the lives of children for a positive outlook, that’d make me feel successful.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

For the necessary school supplies and fees of school itself.

Where do you imagine yourself in 10 years?

In a higher up position in CPS so I’ll be heard to make change, I know the pay wouldn’t be $100,000+ a year but I won’t need that, I know I’ll be able to support myself and my family off of necessities, I’d rather help hundreds of kids life’s than find a job that would help me and me only.

Do you have a personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

“Don’t tell me the sky’s the limit when there’s footprints on the moon.” I read that in 5th grade from a book called “Wonder”. I don’t want to just stay in basic lines of working, I want to make a big change, I don’t want to just help a select few from being a case worker, I want to help the mass majority of kids.

Any other information about yourself that you would like to share?

Thank you for reading my admission. My family isn’t the wealthiest just having my dad here and on disability. This money would go a long way.