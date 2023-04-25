Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 16 seniors throughout the 2022-2023 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Jacey Spitzer

Joliet High School

What are your plans after high school?

My plans after high school are to attend college at Montana Technological University in Butte, Montana to pursue an associates degree in Radiologic Technology.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

My favorite class in school is English because I have a great teacher that is engaging and makes the material entertaining. I look forward to this class as my teacher prepares lectures and assignments everyday, ultimately allowing me to learn new information while also enjoying my time.

Who inspires you and why?

Someone who inspires me is my dad, Jim Spitzer, because he always works hard to achieve his goals. He went to the Navy out of high school and then began carrying mail for the USPS. He is now a Postmaster in the company and has worked incredibly hard to earn for his family. He has shaped me into the person I am today, and I know the work ethic he instilled in me will significantly help me through college and into my career.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

During the academic school year, assignments and extracurricular activities take up a majority of my time. I participate in volleyball and basketball while maintaining good grades and putting school first. I like to use my free time to the best of my advantage by doing things I enjoy outside of school. Most importantly, I enjoy spending time with my friends and family. My dad is a great cook and loves to host get togethers on the weekends which is something I look forward to often. Other hobbies I enjoy are skiing, shopping, and working at Black Brew Coffee on Sundays.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Some things that would make me feel successful in my career/work would be making a good living that allows me to provide for my family, and knowing that I have chosen a career that I enjoy and that suits me best. Another thing that would make me feel successful is knowing that I worked my hardest in school and put a lot of effort and compassion into my profession. Lastly, doing my best to be a great team leader and inspire my coworkers while making our work environment productive and enjoyable would make me feel very successful in my career.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

If I win the $5,000 grant I will use the money towards my tuition. This will allow me to focus more on school instead of worrying about tuition and living expenses. This grant would also significantly reduce my student loan debt as a whole, making it easier for me to cover living, transportation, and necessary life expenses when I am out of school and in my career. I would be honored and extremely grateful to receive this grant, and know it would help me throughout my academic career and beyond.

Where do you imagine yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years, I see myself being a Radiologic Technician at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Montana, and will have started creating a good life for my family. This grant will aid in my future plans as it will potentially pay for some of my education which allows me to focus on school without worrying about further expenses.

Do you have a personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

A saying that motivates me is, “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life” (Confucious). I like this because if you really choose a job you enjoy, then you will never have a problem getting up and going to work. I have really thought about my chosen job, and truly believe I will enjoy it for the entirety of my career.

Any other information about yourself that you would like to share?

Throughout my high school career, I have participated in many extra curricular activities such as golf, basketball, and volleyball. I participated in golf my freshman and sophomore years where we won state both times. I started volleyball for the first time my junior year, and made the varsity team my senior year. I have played basketball all 4 years of high school. I also really love camping and rafting, and I spend a lot of time with my family.