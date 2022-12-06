Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Jadyn Sunwall

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 16 seniors throughout the 2022-2023 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Jadyn Sunwall

Billings Senior High School

What are your plans after high school?

After high school, I plan to go into criminology and justice studies in California. After, I would like to go to some sort of journalism school for investigative journalism, and then work for a publication where I can write about true crimes and uncover news with my criminology and investigative journalism background.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

My journalism class is my favorite because I feel that it is a class where my work is actually important to my community. The work that I do in newspaper actually gets published and read by people other than my teacher. I also think that the school newspaper is an important publication that gives students a voice, and shows the culture of Senior High, so I feel honored to be apart of the publication that showcases that.

Who inspires you and why?

My biggest inspiration is these two women I met in Miami, Madeline and Amy. We met at a concert when we were sat at the same table, and they asked me what I wanted to do when I graduated, as many people do. When I said journalism, they smiled and told me that they both were full time journalists from NBC News. All of us felt that it was fate that we found each other and clicked so fast. They always offer to read over my articles before they are published and I keep in touch with them to this day. They have my dream life and I think of them every time I think about my future. They inspire me by showing me that my dream job and life is possible, and helping me along in my journey.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

I am on Senior High's cheer team. I love getting the crowd riled up before a game and showing my school spirit, and the bond that the team has has been really important to me throughout high school. I love challenging myself with new stunts, and the feeling of hitting those stunts at a game or practice makes all of the time I put into the sport worthwhile. I also enjoy reading and going to local concerts with friends outside of school hours. Balancing my school and social life is very important to me.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Being a part of something that makes people feel heard or seen. Whether that is a newspaper or any other type of publication, I would just like to do something that matters, even if it only matters to some people. Telling stories of happiness or struggle that will move someone is the most important thing that I look forward to doing in my career.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

I would use the grant in order to help pay for my extra schooling in journalism.

Where do you imagine yourself in 10 years?

I imagine myself living in New York, and working for The New York Times. New York has always been so special to me. The amount of amazing journalism that grows from there makes me feel like it is calling for me. I imagine myself meeting and telling the stories of many unique and interesting people, and getting those stories published in a newspaper that thousands of people read each day.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

For a while I had a picture on my phone that said "Do it for your future self." This quote really helped me get through harder classes in high school, and it continues to push me to go the extra mile and try new things. By doing so I remind myself that It will benefit me in the future, and I will be grateful for the work that I put in now.

Any other information about yourself that you would like to share?

I really enjoy reading and writing. Books have been my life since I could read, and I feel that reading is very important in order to become the best version of yourself. It is one of my favorite hobbies of mine.