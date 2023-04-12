Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 16 seniors throughout the 2022-2023 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Jase Roods

Billings Senior High School

What are your plans after high school?

Fortunately, I have had the opportunity to explore a career path at the Career Center. During this time, I have not only discovered a passion for welding but have consistently worked on gaining skills of the trade which has provided a strong foundation for my next steps. After I graduate high school in May, I will be joining the Pipefitters Union which will be a career rather than just another job. As a welder, every day presents new challenges both mentally and physically which I truly enjoy. The fast paced work and constant challenges are what I crave in life. The math and problem solving that goes into a career such as pipefitting is perfect for me. Applying the math I’ve learned in school makes all the work I put in seem worth it and it gives me a sense of accomplishment.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

Welding is by far my favorite class and where I found my love for dropping my welding hood and focusing on nothing but what’s right in front of my eyes. In that moment everything that has got me down or stresses me out no longer matters. Watching and working that puddle of molten metal is therapeutic for me. Once I found that love, I almost immediately went full steam ahead and tried every welding process that I could get my hands on. There are so many opportunities in this trade and I strive to better myself to where it is more than a passion and a career. I want this to be my craft. As I better myself and move forward on this path, I have found the more I can do, the more opportunities I will have. I have seen that already in the time I’ve spent in the welding shop. I had the opportunity to build a railing for the Career Center house and modify engine hoists at a previous job. Projects and opportunities like these make the hard work all worth it. The satisfaction and pride I have of seeing the finished result of something I built is indescribable.

Who inspires you and why?

My father is one of the biggest inspirations in my life. My dad is one of the smartest people I know and his ability to pick anything up and almost instantly get the hang of it frustrates me sometimes. However, I strive daily to have that ability as well. Looking back at my childhood, I can vividly remember sitting at the kitchen table and I’d be red faced mad because I didn’t understand an equation or something along those lines. My dad would be able to explain in a way I could understand. There were a lot of those nights. He pushed me to do well in school and there have been awards like my National Honor Society induction that have my name on them but really it all boils back to him. It should really say “Shawn Roods” in the middle of those pages. My dad wasn’t just about the book work though. Some of the best memories I have are with him. I can remember when the company he flys for brought one of their jets into town, and I was able to sit in the cockpit with him. As he showed me and my family around the plane, he made sure to show me where the candy drawer was. My father is one of the main reasons I’m typing this out right now. He taught me how to be the man I am today and the truth of the matter is that I’m still striving to be the man he is.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

After the final bell of the day rings, I enjoy working on anything that has an engine. I’m currently building a race car that will be used for closed course autocross and still be street legal. At the same time, I enjoy being around my family. Whether it’s getting the boat out for the day or sitting at home watching a movie, there never seems to be a dull moment. The jokes and laughs never end. I wouldn’t change that for the world.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Being able to raise and provide for a happy and healthy family is definitely the end goal. I would love to have kids someday and watch them grow up and be able to guide their path the way my father did mine. With that, I would love to be able to retire or be in a position where I could spend as much time as possible with my future family. I hear parents talk about how precious little kids are and I can’t wait to experience that for myself.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

If I were to be fortunate enough to win the Valleydictorian grant, I would put it towards tools and practice material for my career path with the pipefitters. As many people know in a wide range of trades, tools are not cheap but they are a necessity for what makes a living. If I could get a head start on those tools, it would significantly prepare me for the years to come. After speaking with a number of people ranging from pipe welders to aluminum tanker trailer welders, the key to success is practice. Once I have some of the important mathematical knowledge and welding skills, it is important to put that to the test and hone those skills. Material to practice on is a huge cost but I would argue it is just as important as the tools. The earlier I could start applying the skills, the faster I could advance my career.

Where do you imagine yourself in 10 years?

Wow. 10 years seems so far away, but I know better. It seems like just yesterday I was sitting in those tiny desks in my kindergarten class which seems like so many years ago. With that being said, it is hard to imagine where I will be and in all honesty I can’t give a solid answer, but I can give what I hope for. In 10 years, I hope to have a thriving family and lifestyle. I love the country life that I live now, and I will do everything in my power to not steer far from that. I would love to stay close to where I’m at now and give my children the childhood experiences I had with rodeo, hunting, and everything else associated with the outdoor world. The world loves to throw twists and turns at people, so I know I have a lot coming my way. Another great hope that I have is that I can establish a solid reputation in my career as a welder. What I do know for sure is that if I can stick close to my family and be doing what I love, there is nothing that will stop me from putting a smile on my face.

Do you have a personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

“I do not and will not fear tomorrow because I feel as though today has been enough” -Zach Bryan Fear and Fridays poem

I recently stumbled upon this poem, and it truly gave me the chills but this line stuck with me. It perfectly captures how I try to make everyday count. Sometimes it’s putting a smile on someone's face and some days it's accomplishing a task like building a project. There are days where it doesn’t quite seem like I’ve made the day enough, so I will take a drive to my grandparents and have a long conversation with them about anything under the sun. Other days it’s sitting on a computer researching my career path or other passions. At the end of every day, I want to be able to look myself in the mirror and say, “Today was Enough.”

Any other information about yourself that you would like to share?

I just want to give a huge thank you to everyone who helped me even be considered for the honor of this nomination. My family has been the biggest supporters of my path in life. They have all had their touch on me and this nomination…from my dad sitting at the table with that math equation, my mom listening to my frustrations at the table the same night (sorry mom), my sister gaining a little interest in my passions as well, and my brother and grandparents challenging me with different projects to weld. I even thank my family and friends for making fun of my mistakes and bad welds because we all know there were some ugly ones along the way. There’s so much to be said that I could probably go on for 100 pages, so hopefully I kept this section short with maybe a little bit of comedic relief. Again, thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way- past, present, and future. Also, a special thank you to Mr. Wagner who nominated me for this award and helped me find my passion and future career path.