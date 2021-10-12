Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Kassidee Eoff

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.
To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.
Kassidee Arie Eoff
Reed Point High School
What are your plans after high school?
My plan for after high school is to attend an online college for an associate's degree in baking and pastry arts.
What is your favorite class in school & why?
My favorite class in school are my two culinary arts classes because cooking and baking are my favorite things to do.
Who inspires you and why?
The Pioneer Woman because she is the perfect example of the housewife that I eventually desire to be. She makes all her meals from scratch if she can, and she is always happy and she is the woman I want to be.
What are some things you enjoy outside of school?
Baking and cake decorating, and cleaning and organizing my room.
What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?
Getting my associate's degree and starting my own cake business or bakery.
If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?
I will put the grant money towards paying for my associate's degree, which will kick-start my career.
If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three things, what three things would you bring and why?
A way to filter water because water is vital, a knife so I could cut trees and branches to use for tools as well as prepare foods, and a fire source whether it be a lighter or a striker so I could prepare meals as well as keep myself warm.
Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?
"If you're gonna be dumb, you gotta be tough." — Roger Alan Wade