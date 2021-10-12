Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Kassidee Eoff

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Kassidee Arie Eoff

Reed Point High School

What are your plans after high school?

My plan for after high school is to attend an online college for an associate's degree in baking and pastry arts.

What is your favorite class in school & why?

My favorite class in school are my two culinary arts classes because cooking and baking are my favorite things to do.

Who inspires you and why?