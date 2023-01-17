Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Kymberlie Tracy

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 16 seniors throughout the 2022-2023 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Kymberlie Tracy

Billings West High School

What are your plans after high school?

I have been lucky enough to get the opportunity to graduate early. I am graduating in January, instead of May and I am so excited about what will happen. After high school, I plan to go down to Torrington, Wyoming, and attend college there. They have a fantastic Cosmetology program that I got accepted into. After I complete my degree, I would love to rent a booth in a salon and do my business. My goal is to own my own salon one day. I would love to do hair, makeup, skin, and nails. But, my main focus would be hair. Owning my own salon, or booth is my biggest goal after college.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

My favorite classes are Jewelry and band. I love jewelry because I love creating art, and in this class, I use metals to make things like rings, bracelets, little figurines, etc. I have this class first thing in the morning and it is such a fantastic way to start my day. My next favorite class is band, I have been in a band since 5 grade, and I love playing my instrument. I also really enjoy my band teacher; we always poke fun at him during class, which is always so funny. I enjoy going to Pep Band games and cheering on my school.

Who inspires you and why?

My biggest inspiration is my best friend Andy Redwine. Throughout our friendship, she has taught me many important lessons. She is my inspiration because she is the most empathetic, kind, and non-judgmental person. You can go to her for anything, and she will always listen and offer advice. She is always there for me and others. She also has an amazing sense of fashion, and I always love seeing what she decides to wear that day. Andy and I have been through a lot together, but no matter what she is always by my side, even when I am being a big pain in her side. She also makes a mean pumpkin pie. She is my inspiration for being a more kind and more thoughtful person. She is just all around an amazing person, and I am so lucky to have her as my friend.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

Some activities that I enjoy after school are reading, painting, poetry, and photography. I love reading books, and I even have my own mini library. My favorite genre to read is Thriller and Horror. My favorite authors are Stephen King, Natalie Preston, and Kate Alice Marshall. I thoroughly enjoy getting lost in the stories I read. I am a pretty decent painter, and I have a ton of canvases of every size. I enjoy creating art, which is how I started writing poetry. I have also recently thought about starting up a blog for my poetry. And finally, I love capturing moments with my camera, I took a class on photography my junior year, and I learned so much from that class. It definitely made my pictures and editing 100 times better. I also am the designated hairstylist for my friends. Anytime anyone wants their hair dyed, or cut, they come to me and I always try my best to make sure the results are what they wanted. It is always fun hanging out with your friends and dying their hair.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Renting a booth in a salon, building a clientele, and doing what I love would be my personal definition of my success. Going to college and getting my associate's degree is one step I'm taking to accomplish this goal. I have always been interested in hair, makeup, beauty, etc. I am super excited to take my education further to accomplish my biggest life goal. Another way that I would feel successful with my work after school, is by making people feel better about themselves. Hair, skincare, and getting your nails done, are ways that help improve self-esteem and make people feel better about themselves. If I can help just one individual feel better about themselves, I would consider that to be successful.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

If I win this grant, I will use the money to help fund my schooling. I would put it towards my tuition, and it would be immensely helpful in taking a chunk off my tuition.

Where do you imagine yourself in 10 years?

I imagine being successful with my career, living life with my friends, and just enjoying my time here on Earth. I see myself having my own salon by then, being successful with my blog, and being successful with myself and my career. Having my own little apartment with a cat, I see my future very clearly and I am so excited to start taking the steps to make it happen.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

I don't have a personal motto, but a quote that plays in my mind a lot is: You can make it. I tell myself this a lot, especially when things in my life go sideways. I know that I am strong enough to get through whatever life throws at me. Just keep thinking about the future you have planned for yourself, and you can get through anything.

Any other information about yourself that you would like to share?

I am extremely grateful for this opportunity for my schooling. I am also grateful for all the teachers that sent in a nomination for me as well. Thank you everyone so much.