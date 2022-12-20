Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Lindsey Lydia Stjern Oblander

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 16 seniors throughout the 2022-2023 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Lindsey Lydia Stjern Oblander

Huntley Project High School

What are your plans after high school?

I plan to study welding at Sheridan College.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

Mechanics is one of my favorite class to be in. The teacher in that class always has work for us to keep us one our toes.

Who inspires you and why?

There are a few people who inspired me to push toward my goals. My mom and dad are the ones who push me to go and do what I want to do and are always there for me. The teachers at school who inspire me are Tim Kaczmarek, Mary Stark, and LeEllen Schuppe; they push me to do better in school and in the sports that I am the manager for.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

Going for walks, hunting, fishing, and watching movies.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Knowing that not very many women pursue welding or electrician as a career would make me feel successful. Being able to start my own business would also help with the feeling of success.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

If I win the $5,000 grant, it would help me meet my goal of covering the costs of my first year of college. I would like to enter the workforce with the least amount of debt possible.

Where do you imagine yourself in 10 years?

There is a need throughout the United States for both electricians and welders, so in 10 years, I imagine myself being able to travel around the country to work jobs in this high demand field.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

Most opportunities are created by luck. It takes skill to grasp those opportunities and turn it into success.

—Technoblade was one of the creators that kind of kept pushing me where toward where I am and where I want to go.

Any other information about yourself that you would like to share?

I like to manage wrestling with the winter sports and then I do FCCLA to bring back to my community. And I'm a very helpful person; I try to put myself in a position to help others.