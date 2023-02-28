Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 16 seniors throughout the 2022-2023 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

London James

Billings West High School

What are your plans after high school?

My plans are to go to Bozeman, Montana and pursue an Associates degree in Interior Design at Gallatin College. After achieving a degree in the two year interior design program, I plan on pursuing Design Drafting, another two year program, for another Associates degree. I am working toward being an interior architect, which combines interior design and architecture to design the functionality of the room.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

It is very hard for me to pick an absolute favorite class in school. I would have to make a choice between band and interior design. Both allow me to be creative and outgoing. In each class, I can aspire to be my own person. If I had to chose a favorite; however, I would pick my interior design class. It is the job I am aspiring for and I can just be all out creative in the course. There are times where things are abstract and other times where we have to follow a strict set of instructions, but it is always done in a way that represents myself and I love that I can do that in interior design.

Who inspires you and why?

Frank Lloyd Wright has been my inspiration. He was a person I read about when I was in seventh grade and he is who I got my passion for interior design and architecture from. He was a part of over 1,000 different designs within 70 years of his work. He was extremely versatile in his work and was designing for the future with all of the unique designs that he did. His Fallingwater house was my personal favorite. He was able to bring nature into the home while still making it feel safe. It was, in my eyes, a true masterpiece. His creativity and determination to try new and exciting designs are an inspiration to me that I have incorporated into my life and my designs.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

I have a passion for volleyball. I love to watch it and it has been a part of my life for about 12 years. My mom had started coaching and would bring me to practice for me to help. I ended up falling in love with the sport. I am currently volunteering as an assistant coach for seventh and eighth graders. I also help at Free Store. It is an organization that the community has made for the less fortunate. The Free Store is as it sounds. People come in that have very little in their lives and come to the church and shop for what they need. Everything that they pick out to take with them is free. My grandma has made it her duty to feed the world, but for now, her and I are settling for feeding the people who leave the Free Store so they are not leaving and having to go out and find food. I love doing this every first and third Saturday of the month. It has truly made a huge impact in my life and shows me that I am lucky enough to have a home and such a huge support group behind me in my life. Sometimes when I go, all that people who come want is for someone to be nice to them and see them as people. I can offer that with food and some kind words.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

I feel successful when I can look back and see all that I have accomplished. I measure my success by how much I can get done and the quality of my work. Positive affirmation is always helpful. When I know that I have done something well, it makes me feel good. But when others recognize the effort and energy that I have put into something, it makes the feeling of success ten times better.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

The money would pay for my tuition and help me buy the supplies I would need to complete the Associates degree in interior design. I could use the remaining money for my next two year course to pay for the tuition there as well. I could then have a start toward being an interior architect. I will still have more to learn after to keep improving myself in the career because there is always something to learn, but the $5,000 would get me a start into my needed education.

Where do you imagine yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully in ten years I will be designing the functions of residential or even commercial buildings. I would like to have a name for myself in the competitive field I am to enter. I want to have my own logo, business, and creations. I also see myself beginning a family of my own.

Do you have a personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

The quote I follow in my life would be "if you never try, you'll never know." I have used it quite a bit in my life. Every time I hesitate to try something new, this saying goes through my head, reminding me that life is a bunch of chances and risks we must take in order to better ourselves. If you do not try, you may not fail, and if you do not fail, then you will not learn. I am always learning, which means I am almost always failing. It only makes a better person in the end who can learn to roll with the changes along the path.

Any other information about yourself that you would like to share?

I am not one to fit in. I have always stood out in school. I like to do things my own way and can take criticism from others. I dedicate more time toward my work and my education than anything else in my life. I always want to be helpful in any way I can be and will put my loved ones first and foremost.