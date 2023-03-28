Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 16 seniors throughout the 2022-2023 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Oakley Torno

Laurel High School

What are your plans after high school?

My plans after high school is going to college. I want to be a Biomedical Scientist, so I want to be able to get a good head start. I do not plan on taking a year off, I plan on jumping right in. Not only do I think I would not be able to get myself into gear if I take a year off, I just love school!

What is your favorite class in school and why?

My favorite subject has always been science. I love science because it just brings so much questions that I would love to know! I could not imagine something more interesting than all science. My whole life I just understood science, it just kinda clicked for me. And through science I can honestly say that I am able to find a part of me.

Who inspires you and why

My mother inspires me by how much she does for our family. My teachers inspire me by how much effort they put into teaching students the education that we need. My peers inspire me by the way we all interact with each other in the classroom, not only in school but everyone at our jobs or the casual people we pass everyday.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

The main things I do outside of school is work. But besides that I love hanging out with my siblings and all family. I enjoy doing puzzles, and kind of puzzles too! Like normal puzzles, word puzzles, number puzzles, etc.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

Just going to college would make me feel successful and of course graduating. Just getting there will help me believe in myself.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

I would put all of it towards college, I don’t have much saved so I would be very honored to be selected to be closer to my goals!

Where do you imagine yourself in 10 years?

In ten years I imagine myself to have graduated college and moving on with my career. I hope that I can help this world as much as I dream to.

Do you have a personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

All I want to do is succeed, and with hopefully being a biomedical scientist I can say that I tried.

Any other information about yourself that you would like to share?

All my life I’ve wanted to make an impact and I have yet to see that I have, so my main dream is to have a good impact on people.