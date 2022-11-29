Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Owen Tounsley

Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 32 seniors throughout the 2021-2022 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Owen Tounsley

Billings West High School

What are your plans after high school?

After high school, I wish to continue my electrical apprenticeship and better understand the trade that I wish to pursue a career in. Upon graduation, I will go straight into the work force and continue working for Tounsley Electric. I will continue to grow and learn as a worker in the trades and do my absolute best to ensure quality workmanship in every project I am involved in.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

My favorite class in school is math class. I have been very fortunate to have great teachers that have drawn me into the subject. The biggest reason that math class is my favorite is because it demands constructive thinking and problem solving abilities. I really enjoy being given a problem to figure out. I love using my brain to evaluate difficult problems and work through the problem to find the answer, and I really love the feeling of accomplishment I have after solving difficult problems.

Who inspires you and why?

My dad is a huge inspiration to me mainly because of his drive. He has become a very successful person and he has accomplished much of which I want to accomplish in life. My dad has guided me in life, as well as let me learn lessons for myself and it has helped me grow as a person immensely.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

Some things I enjoy outside of school include hunting, fishing, and training Jiu Jitsu. I have been raised in a family that is big into the outdoors. I love going out on a hunting or fishing adventure with my dad and going hiking and exploring with my mom. I really love training Jiu Jitsu. I train at the Grindhouse here in Billings. Going to the grind house and training gives me a place to let go of the world I live in and share my time with a great group of people doing the thing I love. It helps me stay in shape as well as allows me a place to calm myself and let myself reset.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

It would make me feel successful to teach someone. It would make me feel successful to look out and see a job well done that I have completed with with the ones who taught me and the ones I have helped to teach. It will also give me the sensation of success to become the leader of my own team. Whether that be my own company or a crew that I am leading for another company, it would make me fell successful to lead others.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

If I win, I would use this money to go towards tools and equipment for my job. I will also use this to pay for my apprenticeship courses that I take through MSU-Northern.

Where do you imagine yourself in 10 years?

In ten years from now I imagine myself running a big job or even possibly owning my own electrical contracting company. I want to, in ten years, be the leader of a great team and I want to be helping others to grow in this field.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

I like to live by the saying "It is what it is". The world is constantly going to throw obstacles in your path. You can either choose to let those obstacles stop you or you can use those obstacles as an opportunity and an advantage. The things that happen are going to happen, and the only thing you can control is how you react.