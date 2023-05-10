Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 16 seniors throughout the 2022-2023 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Sadie Tillotson

Cowboy State Virtual Academy

What are your plans after high school?

Currently, I am enrolled in the Biological Studies department at Dartmouth College and plan on attending in the fall. While I had hoped to take a gap year to pursue canine behavior immediately after high school, I am waiting until the following year. This summer, I will intern at Moto Dog Training and gain further experience in handling and training aggressive dogs.

While attending Dartmouth and interning at Moto Dogs, I plan on continuing to save up for my canine handling certifications. When certification tuition has been met, I plan to take a gap year for this endeavor. An education in biological and behavioral sciences paired with a canine handling certification will provide a substantial foundation for a career in the dog training industry. I am eager to seek higher education and am equally enthusiastic in pursuing career development in canine behavior.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

I have primarily worked through Bio 2 and Geographic Information Systems this semester. I find biology fascinating but am still drawn toward the ecology side of things. I like the holistic view of wilderness better than fixating on just a single organism. After all, no single organism can exist without the influences of another.

Additionally, Research Questions in Biology has been an exceptional class. Each student is allowed to pursue a personal research project as well as participate in the class research. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to extract DNA, practice lab and field skills, and gain experience in canine scent discrimination.

Who inspires you and why?

My ecology professor and mentor, Eric Atkinson, has inspired me and the entire biology department. He approaches each lecture enthusiastically, no matter the subject or level of interest. He brings to life complex biological processes while engaging students and conveying crucial information. Most importantly, Professor Atkinson leads by example and encourages students to interact with their daunting yet fascinating educations. As I grow as a professional, I aim to carry Professor Atkinson's kind-heartedness, zeal for life, and passion for learning.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

Canine behavior is my passion! I fell in love with dog training at 15, when I adopted Yuki, a 6-month-old German shepherd. She was a failed drug dog prospect, and I had minimal training experience. Two years later, she's well on her way to being a well-mannered dog. We've worked through basic obedience, reactivity, scent detection, and specialized medical training to achieve this.

Since adopting Yuki, I've volunteered at our local animal shelter, participated in college-level conservation dog olfactory research with Working Dogs for Conservation in Missoula, and begun training our family's and neighbors' dogs. I've dedicated hours a day to reading books on theory, listening to professionals speak, practicing the hands-on elements of training and, in the last four months, a local Schutzhund enthusiast began mentoring me. These experiences have sparked in me a desire to become a professional. Eventually, I'd like to help people access necessary medical canines or work through overwhelming (canine) behavioral issues.

Another pastime of mine is welding and forging. For me, coaxing a burning puddle of metal across a plate or watching your filler rod glow as it weeps new life into your weld is mesmerizing. I've made everything from functional welds to daggers to small sculptures; welding has become an unexpected outlet for my creativity.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

If awarded this scholarship, please know that I would use it well. It would be a life-changing opportunity that I will not take for granted. With certification, I could be the change for many people and dogs.

Every Year:

- 3.1 Millon dogs are surrendered to shelters (ASPCA 2023).

- 390,000 are euthanized (ASPCA 2023).

- Behavioral challenges are the leading cause of surrender and euthanasia (Castro et al. 2021).

- 92% of euthanasia-listed dogs can be rehabbed with adequate training (Auerbach 2016).

However, many shelters and families don't have the resources to acquire professional help. Even more limited is the number of people with the skills, time, and drive to work with dangerous behaviors. But there's nothing more gratifying than watching everything click as a dog realizes what we're asking for, seeing an owner's relief when their dog doesn't violently react to a trigger, or helping build a team's confidence. Competent trainers help spare families the heart wrench of surrendering or euthanizing a beloved family pet. This scholarship would help me help them.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

Dog training is my passion; however, the cost of Ivan Balabanov's year-long certification course of $10,000 is out of my financial reach. Ivan Balabanov is two-time World Champion, 14-time national competition winner, and top breeder in the U.S. of Belgian Malinois. He is considered to be the best in the world by many.

Through his training program, Training Without Conflict, Ivan has mentored and certified 43 dog trainers, all of whom have seen great success in their respective businesses. This experience would complement my college education well and assist me in establishing a career working with these amazing animals.

Where do you imagine yourself in 10 years?

I see myself living out of town with a few acres I can train dogs on. I'll have helped many families find harmony with their dogs. Furthermore, I would like to train and donate a few service dogs annually. Affordable service dogs for disabled civilians are desperately needed. I have experienced the difference a service dog can make and would like to be able to share that with others. Lastly, I hope to be an active member of a supportive, kind, and close-knit community.

Do you have a personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

“Cease being intimidated by the argument that a right action is impossible because it does not yield maximum profits, or that a wrong action is to be condoned because it pays.”

― Aldo Leopold, A Sand County Almanac

“Like winds and sunsets, wild things were taken for granted until progress began to do away with them. Now we face the question whether a still higher 'standard of living' is worth its cost in things natural, wild and free. For us of the minority, the opportunity to see geese is more important than television.”

― Aldo Leopold

Any other information about yourself that you would like to share?

I was admitted to Dartmouth through Quest Bridge, a scholarship program for low-income, high achieving students. I am grateful for this opportunity as the tuition and application fees for such a school would have been unattainable. I plan to make the most of this opportunity and look forward to hearing from you soon. Thank you for your consideration.