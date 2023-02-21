Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 16 seniors throughout the 2022-2023 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Shelby Fagan

Powell High School

What are your plans after high school?

To work full-time at my current job as a certified nursing assistant at the Powell Valley Care Center during the summer. This is so that I can save money for my fall semester. In the fall, I will be attending Northwest Community College in Powell, Wyoming. There, I will be taking pre-requisites for nursing school. After I receive my nursing degree, I plan to further my education for my Bachelor's of Science degree at the University of Wyoming online, while working at the Powell Valley Hospital/Care Center.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

Human anatomy and physiology. I enjoy this class because I have always been interested in the human body because it is so fascinating and mysterious. The body is incredibly complicated and it takes a lot to comprehend the works of the entire body.

Who inspires you and why?

My mom has been one of the biggest supporters of my life. She is there for me when I need her the most, or even if I need a shoulder to cry on. She has inspired me the most by simply pushing me to do things that I enjoy or have a passion for.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

This may come as a shock, but one of my favorite things to do outside of school is work. I currently work at the Powell Valley Care Center here in Powell, Wyoming as a certified nursing assistant. I enjoy being in the presence of the residents and hearing all the stories they have to tell about their lives. They have huge personalities that I dearly love and they are so fun to get to know. Another thing I enjoy doing is just being in the mountains. Whether I'm riding my horse or just hiking, it brings me a sense of peace. I also enjoy raising and showing pigs for 4-H.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

To feel successful, I find great pleasure in serving the older community. I have noticed since I began as a CNA at Powell Valley Care Center that I really enjoy the sense of accomplishment I feel when I am able to connect with one of my residents and help them to feel better about being in the care center. By already understanding this concept, I will be able to use my connections with the patients when I become a RN. Without a connection, treating some patients can be difficult and making patients feel comfortable around me is something I strive for.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

I would be putting it into my college education fund that will be supporting my financial needs through the Northwest College nursing program.

Where do you imagine yourself in 10 years?

I hope to be working as a Registered Nurse, with my Bachelor's of Science in Nursing. I am not sure where this degree will be taking me, but when it drags me along, I hope to find myself in an administrative position that oversees nurses in a unit or department.

Do you have personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

"Go with the flow." Although I enjoy scheduling my weeks out day to day, all in the moment, it is a very "go with the flow" attitude. In the workplace, I rarely plan things out, seeing that the residents can be very unpredictable, especially those with dementia or Alzheimer's disease.

Any other information about yourself that you would like to share?

If I am not at school, work, or at home, you will most likely find me either with my National Honors Society association, or 4-H crew. I enjoy serving my community and doing what I love, and that is supporting those who need help. Through these two great associations here at Powell High School, I have learned essential skills such as leadership, communication, and team work.