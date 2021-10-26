Valleydictorian Senior Profile: Taelyn Combs

Who inspires you and why?

My older sister is my biggest idol and inspires me the most. She’s such a good person and she has such a kind heart. Every day she strives to work harder and be better. She is someone that everyone should strive to be.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

Outside of school I enjoy hanging with friends, I enjoy going to work and making money, I enjoy hanging out with my sister and cooking for her, and I enjoy hiking and being outside on the cool, crisp fall mornings.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

I have always had a goal of purchasing my own house by the time I reach 25 years old. If I achieve that goal I would feel extremely successful and content with my life so far.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

My 24-year-old sister is my legal guardian and through all the help from Child Protective Services, college is still going a burden to pay for. So this grant would be more than helpful for me and my college education.