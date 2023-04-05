Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 16 seniors throughout the 2022-2023 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Tory Oswald

Joliet High School

What are your plans after high school?

My post high school plans are to pursue a cosmetology degree at the Rituals Cosmetology Institute in Billings, Montana. I would also be interested in gaining my bachelors or potentially masters in business after I finish the cosmetology program.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

My favorite class in school would have to be science. Throughout my high school career I have had an amazing science teacher who has always pushed and encouraged me to do my best. She has been very supportive of my post high school plans and has done everything possible to help me accomplish my goals. This teacher made the learning environment challenging yet enjoyable, so enjoyable that I have taken all 5 courses that she has offered to me.

Who inspires you and why?

The person who inspires me the most in life would have to be my grandmother, Doreen Harrison. She has always been a good role model to show me to take the best of every situation and to try my hardest in any life endeavors. One of the biggest lessons she has taught is that it's not what cards you have been dealt or what happens to you, but it's how you react and persevere through life that matters most.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

Outside of school I enjoy helping my family on the ranch. This has been a big part of my life and has shown me that hard work can get you anywhere in life. As well as how hard work builds a strong and respectful character.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

I would feel most successful in my post high school endeavors by working my hardest to learn as many new skills as I can and to put my all into learning these new skills. Being successful post cosmetology school would be to get my own studio and begin working for myself out of said studio, as well as potentially having completed a bachelors degree or possibly getting a masters degree in business.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

If I were to win the grant, I would use the money to directly help pay for my schooling. I have had bad luck trying to find scholarships that I am eligible for applying to since not many foundations accept cosmetology as a trade or a degree. I have very little funding for school except what I have worked to save up since I first got a job at 15. Helping my parents out on the ranch is volunteer work and I do it since it is enjoyable and to help take an expense off of their plate.

Where do you imagine yourself in 10 years?

In ten years from now, I plan to have either my own studio to work out of or to have my own salon in which I could rent out booths to other cosmetologists. In ten years I want to look back at all the hard work I have put into achieving my goals of becoming a licensed cosmetologist, as well as being happy with what I am doing in my career field. They always say that if you love your work then it will not feel like you have worked a day in your life and I believe that to be true.

Do you have a personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

One of my favorite inspirational quotes is "Rome was not built in a day." This goes to show that the goals you would like to accomplish and the life that you dream about can not come without time and hard work. To get where you would like to be in life you must be determined to get there and put your all into it.

Any other information about yourself that you would like to share?

Throughout my high school career, I have participated in a few different extracurricular activities. I played volleyball all throughout high school and have received a few honors from this sport. I was awarded both first team and second team All Conference, All State honors, as well as breaking my schools assists record. In addition, sophomore year my team won the state class B volleyball championship. I have participated in FFA throughout high school. In FFA I competed on a Parliamentary Procedures team that won state my freshman year and made it to compete at the National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. These extracurricular activities have also been a great example of where hard work and determination can take you.