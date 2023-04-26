Editor's note: Valley Credit Union and The Billings Gazette are featuring 16 seniors throughout the 2022-2023 school year. We want to help students who are not typically eligible for scholarships and financial aid awarded to those attending a 4-year program. At the end of the year, Valley will award one $5,000 grant to a deserving student.

To be considered for the grant, students must show a clear career path for their future after high school in the form of an industry certification, technical associate’s degree, City College, trade school or apprenticeship. Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, or principal from their high school.

Wade Heinzman

Skyview High School

What are your plans after high school?

I would like to work a career I enjoy with my heart and soul. Trade school would be a great option for me to gain knowledge and experience in the diesel industry. I am also interested in getting a business and agriculture degree.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

The automotive class I enjoy very much. I am very much a hands on guy and being able to touch, disassemble and reassemble everything I can imagine on a vehicle is my pride and joy.

Who inspires you and why?

My father has been my inspiration from when I was very young. He has taught me to have a great work ethic, to be a good man even in hard times, do the right thing 11 out of 10 times, and to be strong in every aspect of life.

What are some things you enjoy outside of school?

I enjoy spending quality time with my loved ones which includes friends and my family. I love laughing with my family and just talking about our days. This goes for all my buddies and their families as well. I also enjoy working on my truck, other people's vehicles, and working.

What would make you feel successful in your career/work after school?

One might say money but for me to feel successful it would have to be the feeling in the morning. When I wake up I want to be excited to go to my career. To know I'm doing something I thoroughly enjoy ever part of will let me know I'm successful.

If you win the $5,000 grant, how will you use the money to help you reach your goals?

I would use it entirely to pursue my education in my profession. This could range from books, tools I need to buy for the class, supplies needed for the class, or anything that could help me with my pursuit of knowledge in the diesel industry.

Where do you imagine yourself in 10 years?

In ten years I can say I see myself happy, healthy, and ready to conquer the world. By then I hope to have found my career along with some degrees under my belt. I know I can accomplish anything I put my mind to.

Do you have a personal motto or inspirational saying that motivates you that you would like to share?

I don't have a motto or saying but I do always keep in mind that I can get it done. Tasks at work, done. School work, done. Chores, done. I can get it done no matter what lay ahead.

Any other information about yourself that you would like to share?

I can't think of too much else to say other than this is a great opportunity for me and everyone else that is a part of this, I hope to be chosen!